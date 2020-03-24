Not My Time: Son of Fortune releases new song

On Saturday, Faroese band Son of Fortune released their new song “Not My Time”, which will be featured on their upcoming album.

Their upcoming album “Voodoo Pop” will be released on 8 May. It was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee with the help of Grammy-winning duo Mike Fahey and Vance Powell.

The new song itself was written in Nashville in January 2019, when singer and guitarist, Benjamin was hungover after a Willie Nelson concert. Benjamin struct up a conversation with a man who lived at the same hostel as himself, and the man’s life story inspired the lyrics.