On Monday 19 October, a house in Nólsoy caught fire. The man who owned the house got out unharmed, but the house burned to the ground.

According to Kringvarp Føroya, the man told the police that he heard a sound coming from the oil burner, when the fire ignited.

The premises have been examined, and according to the police, they can’t rule out the possibility that it had something to do with the oil burner. There is, however, nothing that suggests that arson was involved.