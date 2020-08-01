No production of Mai this year

Due to a change in circumstances, no new batch of Mai, a brew made from roots at the farm on Stóra Dímun, will be brewed this year.

– We’d been excited to develop a new year’s batch of Mai, we’d decided on certain adjustments to the brew, which we were excited to release. But due to circumstances, these plans will have to wait until next year.

According to brewery Okkara, they were unable to fit the production of Mai into their schedule due to a change in circumstances, caused by both the corona outbreak and the change in ownership.

It is the hope that they will be able to develop a new batch in 2021.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 31 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION