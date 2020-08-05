No plan to go back into lock-down – It will soon be easier to get tested and testing of travellers is extended to 31 October

During the last 48 hours a total of 16 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Faroe Islands. Mid-March, when the Faroe Islands went into lock-down, only three cases had been confirmed, and although the number of confirmed cases is many times higher, the Faroe Islands are not going back into lock-down yet, if at all.

However, at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, the Faroese Prime Minister, Bárður á Steig Nielsen, announced that the government would put some measures in place to try to stop the spread of the virus.

The plan is to make it easier for people to get tested, so that they will no longer need a referral from their own doctor or to show symptoms to get tested. Kaj Leo Holm Johannesen, Minister of Health said that they had the capacity to test a lot of people, and that the aim was to conduct about 500 tests a day. The testing of travellers has also been extended to 31 October, and the government recommends all travellers to have an additional test taken on the sixth day after their arrival.

Since two people were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on Tuesday after attending ólavsøka, many people have been tested, and the line for the drive-in tests have created traffic jams in Tórshavn and Klaksvík.

The limit for large gatherings is still 100 people, and it is now recommended that people wear masks when attending large public gatherings, where social distancing isn’t possible. However, big events ought to be cancelled, and bars and nightclubs also ought to stay closed for the time being, the Prime Minister said.

—–

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 25 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.Local.fo currently has25 supporters who are makingmonthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–