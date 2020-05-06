No need for travellers to sign a document

– When people arrive in Tórshavn via the Norrøna or in Vágar through the airport, they’ll be given a so-called quarantine document. They’ll then be asked to sign it, stating that they understand the government’s guidelines regarding the 14 day self-quarantine for travellers. Health officials will then keep in touch with them and ask them about their health, and whether or not they follow the guidelines.

Those were the words of Prime Minister, Bárður á Steig Nielsen last Wednesday. People in the Faroe Islands have been urging the government to make quarantine mandatory, but so far there are no plans to do so, and making travellers sign an agreement was thought to be the best solution.

But this week, the Prime Minister told Kringvarp Føroya that according to new information, which they have recently discovered, signing a document isn’t necessary.

– This weekend, we discovered that the police does not need a signature from the person to pass on their information to the health authorities after all, the Prime Minister said, adding that the government had wanted to let travellers be tested for the corona virus upon arrival, but that health authorities advised against it.

