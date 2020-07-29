No midnight sing-along in the city centre this year – Some plan to gather anyway

Every year on midnight on 29 July, thousands of people gather in the centre of Tórshavn for the midnight sing-along, a beloved Ólavsøka tradition.

However, due to COVID-19, there will be no sing-along in the city centre this Wednesday, as large gatherings are highly discouraged. Instead, Tórshavn Municipality asks that people gather in their own individual neighbourhoods to sing. The sing-along will be live-streamed by Kringvarp Føroya.

But 28 percent of the people who participated in the survey that Spyr.fo conducted for Kringvarp Føroya last week said they plan to head to the Tórshavn city centre at midnight on 29 July anyway.

30 percent of the survey participants said they hadn’t made up their mind about whether or not they’d go to the city centre, while the majority – 42 percent – said they wouldn’t go.

