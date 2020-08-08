No church services in August – Bars and restaurants must close at 11 PM

There will be no normal church services in August, as the Faroese National Church finds it to be too much of a risk with the current situation.

– We have to protect the weak and the old, and those who are at risk. We must protect each other, customers, and volunteers, the Church says in a press release.

Other church services in connection with christenings, weddings, spiritual guidance and funerals, will be provided in accordance with public guidelines.

This decision will be reevaluated at the end of the month.

In addition to that, Helgi Abrahamsen, Minister of Environment, Industry and Trade has declared that all restaurants and bars must close at 11 PM at the latest every night.

This rule came into effect on Friday, and it will remain so until 31 August.

The purpose is to limit the spread of the corona virus.

It was in June, that the Minister was granted the authority to close bars and restaurants early. At the time Minister Abrahamsen didn’t know whether he would need to make use of this, but it seems, that with the current situation, that he deemed it a necessary step to take.

—–

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 25 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.Local.fo currently has25 supporters who are makingmonthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–