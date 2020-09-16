Nine Atlantic Airways employees test positive for COVID-19: Employees will now be tested every day, CEO says

Since 1. september, 17 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Faroe Islands, but since Tuesday, no new cases have been added. 650 tests were conducted on Tuesday, but they were all negative, according to the most recent statistics.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands is still 428, and the current number of active cases is still 16. Among them are nine employees of Faroese airline Atlantic Airways, and because of that, another nine employees have been placed in quarantine.

Two of the employees who have tested positive are flight attendants who’ve been at work while infected.

All the airline’s employees were tested every sixth day as a precaution, but due to the recent development, they will now be tested every day, Jóhanna á Bergi, CEO tells Kringvarp Føroya.

Since Tuesday, two people have been put into quarantine, meaning the total number of people in quarantine is now 59. A total of 111.238 tests have been conducted.

