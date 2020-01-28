Next meeting of the Arctic Mayors’ Forum to be held in Tórshavn

At a recent meeting of the Arctic Mayors’ Forum in Tromsø, Norway, in which Tórshavn’s Mayor, Annika Olsen, also participated, it was decided that the Forum’s next event and meeting will be held in the Faroese capital.

This means that on Thursday the 8th of October, Tórshavn will be welcoming mayors from the remaining eight Arctic nations – the USA, Canada, Russia, Greenland, Norway, Iceland, Finland and Sweden.

– It means a great deal that the meeting will take place in the Faroe Islands, to show what Tórshavn is like, and what the Faroe Islands are like. This is a great opportunity for us to show what we have to offer, the Mayor of Tórshavn says.

The Arctic Mayors’ Forum is the local voice in Arctic politics. One of the goals is for the Forum to gain observer status in the Arctic Council. This matter, among other things, will be discussed at the next meeting in Tórshavn.