New single from Lea Kampmann

Today, Lea Kampmann releases her first single of 2020. The title of the single is “Higher” and deals with the tendency of fear to grow and take over, if you allow it to.

In 2017, Lea Kampmann released her first single, Common Blue. However, her new material shows a different approach as she has collaborated with drummer and producer Per I. Højgaard, who has produced the single.

“Higher” is an alternative pop ballad, with a mix of insistent beats and dreamy soundscapes.

Lea Kampmann is currently working on a video for the single, which will be directed by Heidrik á Heygum and is due for release in approximately two weeks.

