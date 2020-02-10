New KOKS restaurant to be built near Fossdalsgjógv

The plan is to build KOKS’s new restaurant near Fossdalsgjógv between the villages of Syðradal and Velbastað on the island of Streymoy.

The new KOKS restaurant will consist of several small buildings, like a traditional Faroese hamlet – that is the dream of the owners of the Michelin restaurant.

– When you enter the restaurant, there will be no doubt in your mind that this is a new building, but all the inspiration comes from the more traditional, Ósbjørn Jacobsen, architect, told Dagur og Vika.

Jóhannes Jensen, CEO of Gist & Vist, owners of KOKS, does not yet know how much the construction of the new restaurant is going to cost, but the plan is for it to be ready by summer 2022.