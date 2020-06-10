New guidelines for travellers to the Faroe Islands

Múlafossur is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the Faroe Islands

Múlafossur is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the Faroe Islands

On Monday 15 June, the Faroe Islands will reopen to visitors from Denmark, Greenland, Iceland, Norway and Germany. Travel from other destinations remains limited to Faroese residents returning home, and people travelling for work in the Faroe Islands.

The Government continues to advise Faroe Islanders not to travel anywhere other than the five countries for which travel will be reopened on 15 June.

Travellers from Denmark, Greenland, Iceland, Norway and Germany should present proof of a negative COVID-19 test that has been taken within the last five days. Faroese residents are not required to be tested prior to returning.

It is of utmost importance that all travellers to the Faroe Islands take appropriate precautions while travelling. Upon arrival, particular care must be taken and the public health guidelines must be followed closely.

Revised quarantine

The requirement for self-quarantine upon arrival in the Faroe Islands no longer applies to visitors from Denmark, Greenland, Iceland, Norway and Germany. Visitors from countries other than Denmark, Greenland, Iceland, Norway and Germany are still strongly advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

It is essential for anyone who has been overseas and has any signs of infection to be tested immediately.

Testing centre

The Government aims to make it easier for people in the Faroe Islands to be tested. Work is therefore under way to set up a further testing centre. The Corona Advisory Group will organise the testing centre.

Protecting the vulnerable

It is vital to shield the sick, elderly and others who are most vulnerable to COVID-19. The health care system and certain elderly care facilities already have measures in place to make it easier for staff to be tested. These measures will be extended to other relevant staff who care for our most vulnerable citizens.

Special arrangements for international crew

Around 100 offshore and fishing crew arrive in the Faroe Islands every week. Special arrangements will now apply, making it easier for them to be tested for COVID-19 while they are in the Faroe Islands, thus removing the need for quarantine.

The Government is constantly monitoring developments and will revise these measures if and when necessary.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 31 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION