New guidelines for travellers: Everyone needs to get tested upon arrival and stay in self-quarantine until they receive their results

Today, Saturday 27 June, the government’s new rules for travellers come into effect, requiring all travellers to let themselves get tested upon arrival – children below the age of 12, however, are exempt from this rule.

The Faroese Ministry of Health has therefore updated their guidelines for travellers. You can find the pamphlet created for travellers here.

Travellers from the EU, the Schengen-area and the UK are asked to self-quarantine until they get their test result. Usually the result will be available on the evening of the same day the test was taken or at noon the following day.

Travellers are asked to take particular care when travelling to their place of residence. It is also important that travellers follow the guidelines concerning personal hygiene and distance, and they are asked to avoid all places where maintaining a personal distance is difficult.

Travellers from other countries than the ones mentioned above are still asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

