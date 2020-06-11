New guidelines for travellers: Children below the age of 12 not required to get tested

The new guidelines from the authorities state that travellers coming to the Faroe Islands from Denmark, Greenland, Iceland, Norway and Germany have to provide evidence of their good health upon arrival. They need to have a negative COVID-19 test result no older than five days.

However, according to the Ministry of Health, children below the age of 12 are exempt from this rule. People with a home address in the Faroe Islands are also exempt from this rule, but Faroese citizens living abroad are not.

These new rules will be effective from 15 June, when the Faroese borders reopen to more travellers.

