Today on Valentine’s Day 2020, Posta Faroe islands has issued two new stamps. They show Vatndalsvatn – the heart-shaped lake, and a heart with the text “You are here”

On the island of Vágar, up in the mountain valley above the village of Bøur, you will find the heart of the Faroe Islands. It is a mountain lake by the name of Vatndalsvatn, perfectly shaped like a heart.

The photo of the lake is taken by Roy Mosterd and the stamp with the heart is designed by Suffía Nón.