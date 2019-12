Smyril Line has added a new cargo vessel to the Faroese fleet. The name of the new vessel is Akranes, and it will depart from Lubeck, Germany today and head for the Danish shipyard in Munkebo.

Starting on the 10th of January, Akranes will be sailing between Hirtshals, Thorshavn and Thorlakshøfn.

The crew of Akranes will contain 26 members, among them 20 from the Faroe Islands.

