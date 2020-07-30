National Hospital much better equipped to deal with COVID-19 now

The National Hospital of the Faroe Islands is much better equipped to accept COVID-19 patients now than they were when the virus first broke out mid-March. Hence there is no need to worry.

– We have personal protective equipment, we have the tools, and we have trained staff to handle these particular situations, Steinar Eirikstoft, CEO tells Kringvarp Føroya.

According to the CEO, the hospital has a contingency plan, which can be adjusted according to the number of confirmed cases.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 31 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION