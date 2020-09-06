Mysterious luxury yacht spotted off the coast of Nólsoy: Could J. K. Rowling be on it?

Early Sunday morning, at around 8 AM, a luxury yacht arrived off the coast of Nólsoy.

According to Marine Traffic, the yacht, Calypso, arrived from Reykjavík, Iceland, and is making a stop on its way to Bodoe, Norway.

At Tórshavn Harbour they don’t know much about the yacht, and when Portal.fo inquired about the yacht on Sunday afternoon, they had not been in contact with anyone aboard. It is thought that the vessel stopped for shelter, as the weather is said to get bad.

A month ago Icelandic media reported that J. K. Rowling, the world famous author of the Harry Potter books, visited Iceland on the very same yacht, which is currently located off the coast of Nólsoy.

She had rented the yacht with her husband Dr. Neil Murray and her youngest daughter, Mackenzie.

Is J. K. Rowling still on the yacht? Perhaps not. According to website yachcharterfleet.com, renting the yacht costs between 300.000 – 325.000 EUR a week, and being the wealthy woman that she is, the Harry Potter author would certainly have the means to rent the luxury yacht for a month.

According to yachtcharterfleet.com, Calypso’s interior layout sleeps up to 12 guests in 7 rooms, including a master suite, 1 VIP stateroom, 4 double cabins and 1 convertable cabin.

The yacht is registered in the Cayman Islands.

—–

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 25 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.Local.fo currently has25 supporters who are makingmonthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–