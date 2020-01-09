Mykines to raise entrance fee for hikers

The entrance fee required to hike in the outfields of Mykines will be raised from 100 DKK to 250 DKK.

According to Kringvarp Føroya, this decision was made on Tuesday in order to protect the fields and wildlife.

Last summer the outfields were particularly affected by the large number of hikers as well as the rain, and since last year all hikers have been required to pay an entrance fee – with the exception of children.

The money will fund the maintenance and improvement of the conditions in Mykines.