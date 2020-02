Sarah Mahfoud, who won the IBF featherweight world championship last weekend, is coming to the Faroe Islands to visit her home village of Vestmanna.

The proud people of Vestmanna are very excited to meet the new world champion, who spent the first four years of her life in the village before moving to Denmark with her family.

On the occasion of Ms. Mahfoud’s visit, the municipality of Vestmanna will be hosting a reception at the local sports hall at 9.30 PM on Thursday night.