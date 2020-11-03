MP urges mandatory quarantine for travellers

Christian Andreasen, MP for Fólkaflokkurin wants the Government to acquire the authority to close restaurants and bars and to ban large gatherings. He also suggests a six day mandatory quarantine for travellers and a mandatory COVID-19 test a few days after arrival.

“People are tired of these measures, carelessness takes over and people gather as if there was no COVID-19,” the MP says in an opinion piece published by vp.fo.

“The goal,” he says, “is to avoid having to follow the rest of Europe” and issue another lock-down.

Last week, Prime Minister Bárður á Steig Nielsen praised the Faroese people and businesses for enduring the COVID-19 situation. Trust and responsibility is the key, rather than a strict government, he said.