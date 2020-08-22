Most popular baby names in 2019: Lea, Vón, Jónas and Óðin

Last year, the most popular baby girl names in the Faroe Islands were Lea and Vón. Not far behind were Maria, Mia, Eva, Liva and Olivia, according to Statistics Faroe Islands.

Names like Alda, Aura, Bára, Bjørk, Petra, Ró, Sofía and Tóra were also in the top 25.

The most popular baby boy names in 2019 were Jónas and Óðin.

Other names in the top 25 were Baldur, Benjamin, Jósef, Magnus, Rókur, Ari, Boas, Bragi, Markus, Milan, Elian, Mika and Nóa.

