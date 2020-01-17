Most Faroese children are conceived around Christmas

The National Hospital in the Faroe Islands reported that 678 children were born in the country last year, and according to staff at the maternity ward, the month of September is always a busy one.

– There’s often a lot to do in September, and we used to say that April and May were busy months (due to the many children conceived on Ólavsøka), staff at the maternity ward told Kringvarp Føroya.

On average, there are between 40 and 70 children born every month, and in 2019 the average weight of each newborn was 3.7 kg.