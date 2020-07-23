More than 30.000 COVID-19 tests conducted in the Faroe Islands

According to newest statistics from the Faroese Ministry of Health, a total of 30.659 COVID-19 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands.

The last cases in the Faroe Islands were discovered this weekend. Three foreign travellers who arrived in the Faroe Islands by plane tested positive on Saturday.

The infected people have now isolated themselves in a house they’d rented in the Faroe Islands, and more than 20 other people who were on the plane with them have also been placed in quarantine.

A total of 191 people have tested positive in the Faroe Islands, and 188 of those have already recovered.

