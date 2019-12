On Monday, the first lumpfish from the lumpfish farm in Svínoy were transported from Svínoy to one of Bakkafrost’s fish farms north of the dam in Hvannasund, Viðoy.

This was a proud moment for Sjúrður Jacobsen, manager and entrepreneur, in charge of this first export.

The dream is for the farm in Svínoy to become a pioneer among fish farms and that the business will grow to benefit the village of Svínoy.

