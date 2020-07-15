Miss Denmark wearing the Faroese national costume

As the Faroese national holiday is drawing nearer, people bring forth their Faroese national costume.

In these pictures, we have 23 year old Helena Heuser, Miss World Denmark 2016 and Miss Universe Denmark 2018.

Ms. Heuser has roots in the Faroe Islands. Her grandmother, Tóra Heuser, is from Klaksvík.

The pictures were taken by photographer Ditte Mathilda Joensen this summer, when Helena Heuser visited the Faroe Islands.

