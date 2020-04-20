Minister of Health: We need better guidelines for travellers

– I think we’ve handled the virus outbreak pretty well, given the circumstances, but lately I haven’t been completely satisfied with the gateway to the Faroe Islands, Minister of Health, Kaj Leo Holm Johannesen said in a Facebook status update on Sunday.

Minister Johannesen is referring to the Faroese border control and the guidelines for travellers arriving in the Faroe Islands, which, he finds, leave something to be desired.

– There’s an uncertainty surrounding the handling of the situation, whether is has been made clear enough to those arriving in the Faroe Islands that they should go into quarantine upon arrival. If there’s something about this, which isn’t quite working, we need to address it immediately.

Minister Johannesen has now taken the matter up with the epidemics commission, and he’s hoping to announce some changes tomorrow.

