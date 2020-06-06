Minister of Health: Travellers should let themselves get tested for COVID-19

Starting 15 June, travellers from Iceland and Denmark will no longer be required to enter self-quarantine after arriving in Faroe Islands, and the government is currently working on a different solution to minimise the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Kaj Leo Holm Johannesen, Minister of Health tells Hvat.fo that the plan is to require travellers to provide proof of their good health.

– Travellers should provide proof that they’ve been tested for the virus. The result should be negative and no older than two days. We’re also working on making it possible for them to take a test upon arrival. This is what we’re currently working on, and we’ll have more information about this next week, he says.

