Minister of Health: Getting us off Norway’s red list is taking too long

– Getting us off Norway’s red list is taking an unnecessarily long time, and it creates problems for Faroese workers in Norway, Kaj Leo Holm Johannesen, Faroese Minister of Health said at Thursday’s meeting of the Nordic Council of Ministers.

– If the Nordic countries are to be a sustainable and allied group, we need to be more flexible towards one another and not create unnecessary obstacles at the borders. Of course we have to protect ourselves and limit the spread of the virus, but when it is gone, the borders need to reopen.

Norway placed the Faroe Islands on their red list in August, and at a meeting between the Nordic Health Ministers earlier this month, Minister Johannesen pointed out that it created a lot of problems for Faroese workers in Norway, and he asked his Norwegian colleague to get the country off the list again.

But even thought the Faroe Islands is down to less than ten active cases, the country is still on Norway’s red list.

The Council of Minsters met digitally on Thursday to discuss challenges and future plans for the Nordic cooperation. The response to the COVID-19 crisis and the border problems, which it has created, was a subject, that was heavily discussed, according to the Ministry of Health.

