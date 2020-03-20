Minister of Education: Schools ought to remain closed until after Easter

On 12 March the Prime Minister of the Faroe Islands, Bárður á Steig Nielsen, announced that schools and daycares would close for two weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Those two weeks are up at the end of this month, but Jenis av Rana, Minister of Education, Culture and Foreign Affairs recommends that schools remain closed until after Easter – at least.

In Kringvarp Føroya’s news broadcast Dagur og Vika earlier this week, Minister av Rana said that it would only be natural to keep the schools closed until then, although the government has yet to make a decision on the matter.

– No one can tell us how long this is going to last. This is new to the entire world, and no one can predict how long it will last.

If schools remain closed for more than two weeks it is not unlikely that exams will be postponed, but no decision has been announced yet.