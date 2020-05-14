Minister of Culture: The Faroe Islands should have a filter on all porn sites

Children and young adults ought to be better protected against online porn, says Jenis av Rana, Minister of Education, Culture and Foreign Affairs.

According to the Minister, a filter ought to be put in place to block pornographic content on the internet, and the government ought to make that a requirement of internet providers, he says.

This suggestion follows in the wake of the young MP, Steffan Klein Poulsen’s (member of the Christian Centerparty “Miðflokkurin”) question to Helgi Abrahamsen, Minister of Industry and Trade about his opinion on restricting young people’s access to online porn.

Minister Abrahamsen did not think such restrictions were ethically possible.

– Restricting young people’s access to online porn would mean identifying everyone and tracking their activities online. I think that would be too similar to Big Brother in the George Orwell novel “1984”. Technically it might be possible, but in a free society we can’t track everyone’s online activities, he answered, adding that the best solution was keeping people informed.

According to Jenis av Rana, however, that is not enough.

– We can update our guidelines and information as much as we desire. But this will not protect the children from porn, even if their school-provided equipment is a hundred percent safe, because most of them carry an unprotected smartphone in their pocket anyway, he says.

