Mealworms and foam plastic at The Nordic House

A dancer and a scenography in the process of biological mouldering in a durational performance installation. Here, audiences get firmly in touch with decay, decomposition and death.

Next weekend, something a bit different is happening at the Nordic House in Thorshavn.

In the concert hall, Høllin, in a transparent dome of plastic, the human Hilde I. Sandvold and thousands of mealworms live side by side. The micro-universe is created solely out of white foam plastic.

Together, the mealworms and Hilde co-create a new space. They conduct a durational choreography – an installation in which the space is slowly but visibly being altered by the worms’ digestion and the human body in motion.

Apart from being a huge part of our human throw-away mentality, white foam plastic also happens to be a source of nourishment that pleases the ever-hungry mealworms.

During opening hours, visitors are welcome to explore and interact with the installation, and to come and go as they please. They are also invited into the dome for a close, one-on-one encounter with Hilde and the worms.



MASS – bloom explorations

Høllin, The Nordic House

Friday 13 March 9.00-12.00 and 15-00-17.00

Saturday 14 March 10.00-13.00 and 14.00-17.00

link: https://www.nlh.fo/en/#/5140/mass