Match preview: Malta v Faroe Islands

Faroese team captain Hallur Hansson to the right, pictured during last year's Euro qualifier fixture between Malta and Faroe, which Malta won 2:1. Image credits: Sverri Egholm.

Today at 7.45 GMT the Faroe Islands will kick off their most important match in recent history away to Malta. The Faroes play with the knowledge that a win or draw will be enough to gain them Nation League promotion, however in the case that Malta wins they will be promoted instead, so this is a truly crunch game.

The Faroese side will be buoyed by the return of influential midfield duo Hallur Hansson and Brandur Hendriksson Olsen, their creativity and dynamism were glaringly missed in Saturdays 1-1 draw away to Latvia.

But the Faroes are also now dealt the blow of suspension to star defender Sonni Nattestad. A crucial absentee for a team that frustratingly never seem able to bring their strongest starting 11 together. With that in mind, here is the line-up for today’s match:

Pretty much the team universally expected to start, with Gestsson now seemingly above Nielsen in the keeper’s position. 2 in 2 goalscorer Gunnar Vatnhamar drops back into defence to replace Nattestad, and Hansson and Hendriksson come back into the middle of the park.

Malta will undoubtedly be a stern test, unbeaten in 6 in all competitions, and extremely unlucky to lose the reverse fixture in Torshavn. With Malta needing a victory, expect a tense, but open affair, in a winner takes all spectacle. Can the Faroe Islands produce another memorable night in the tiny nation’s footballing history and gain promotion to League C?