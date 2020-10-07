Match preview: Faroe Islands – Denmark

Today at 5 pm (GMT) the Faroe Islands will play there first friendly match in over 2 years, against kingdom realm partner Denmark, in the city of Herning. The last friendly game was back in March 2018 against fellow minnow nation Liechtenstein (finished in a 3-1 victory for the Faroes). And the current world ranked number 16 Denmark will provide a much tougher test in the forthcoming match.

The primary objective of a game between 2 nations separated by a substantial 91 places in the FIFA rankings is to give the players vital time together, allow new head coach Håkan Ericson to implement his ideologies further, and also provide some of the fringe players much needed minutes. With the actual match result being of secondary importance (but of course a shock win against the big neighbour would be most welcome!).

Ericson will undoubtedly have one eye on Saturdays crucial Nations League tie against Latvia. And with just 3 days recovery between the 2 matches, valued first-teamers such as Hallur Hansson, Brandur Hendriksson, Viljormur Davidsen etc. might be afforded a rest. And also allow other squad members a chance to impress. The likes of Ári Mohr Jónsson, Dan í Soylu, Heðin Hansen will be desperate to showcase there ability to Ericson, and a non-competitive match like today gives them the perfect opportunity to do so.

With that in mind, it is impossible to speculate the starting lineup, and with 6 substitutes allowed in friendly matches, expect heavy rotation throughout the affair for both sides. As Denmark also have an important Nations League tie against Iceland on Sunday. So for once sit back and relax whilst watching a Faroe Islands match, and hope we can build further momentum going into the crucial Nations League doubleheaders against Latvia and Andorra.

