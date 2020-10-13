Match preview: Faroe Islands – Andorra

At 7.45 (GMT) the Faroe Islands kick-off their final Nations League home game at Tórsvøllur against Andorra. The Faroe Islands currently stand 4 points clear at the top of the table. And a victory would mean a huge step forward in gaining promotion to League C, with just 2 matches remaining after this one.

Saturday’s scrappy draw against Latvia was Håkan Ericson first in charge, and the fact that a draw against Latvia is viewed as an underwhelming result shows the progression of the Faroese side.

After Septembers victory away in Andorra, the same result is expected tonight. Still, the game is far from a forgone conclusion, with Andorra being allowed to recall crucial players such as defender Joan Cervós.

Against Latvia, after just 11 minutes talismanic midfielder Brandur Hendriksson had to be replaced due to a migraine. And the Faroe Islands suffered without his creative input. Luckily Brandur will be fit for Andorra, and his inclusion can be a real defining factor on proceedings. Additionally, after playing 25 minutes against Latvia, is hoped Joan Simun Edmundsson will be fit enough to start, which would be a massive boost to the side. Here is my predicted line-up for this evenings match:

The Faroe Islands have never gone 4 competitive matches unbeaten, can tonight be the match where records are broken? We will find out this evening.

—–

WEEKLY LIVESTREAM SHOW! Once our Patreon reaches $1000, we’ll host a weekly show with interesting Faroese guests, Faroese music, your questions answered, and much more! Local.fo currently has only 26 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–