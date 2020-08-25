Masks soon to be a requirement in Tórshavn city busses

As of Wednesday, 26 August, every person will be required to wear a mask aboard the city busses in Tórshavn municipality – both children and adults.

Currently, only ten people are allowed aboard each buss at the same time, but in order to allow up to 25 passengers aboard – 15 sitting and ten standing, all passengers will temporarily be required to wear masks, Tórshavn municipality writes on their website.

Changes, depending on how the situation develops, will be announced later. The busses will, as usual, be disinfected every day.

