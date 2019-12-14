Magnificence of Life (Video)

Green Renaissance: What makes a good life? It is an age old question which has kept philosophers and thinkers engrossed.

Research suggest that having good people in your life has a strong impact on your happiness. It’s not enough to focus on yourself — we need to connect and build better relationships. Every meaningful conversation you have, every authentic and helpful act, every honest word, will add to the building of deep and trusting relationships, like the untold number of delicate brushstrokes that make up a beautiful painting.

“I really think that’s the most important – it’s having a good relationship with other human beings.” – Kinna Poulsen.

Filmed in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands.

Who is Green Renaissance? We are a tiny collective of passionate filmmakers (Michael and Justine). We live off-grid and dedicate our time to making films that we hope will inspire and share ideas.

