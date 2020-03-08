Magellan: First cruise ship of the year stopped by Kollafjørður on Saturday

On Saturday, the Magellan stopped by Kollafjørður. The ship, which carried 1.154 passengers and 650 crew members was the first cruise ship to visit the Faroe Islands this year.

In the wake up the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been some debate about whether or not one ought to receive cruise ships these days, but according to Kringvarp Føroya, the Port of Tórshavn had prior to the arrival received confirmation that the ship carried no passengers with any contagious disease. This is quite standard procedure.

Magellan left again for Iceland at 7 PM on Saturday evening. The second cruise ship arrival of the year is scheduled for 20 March.