Local fire department investigated possible oil leak in Klaksvík

Late Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday morning, members of the fire department in Klaksvík investigated a possible oil leak in Bumshamar, Klaksvík.

The reason was a strong smell of gasoline or oil, which caused some of the residents in the area to leave their home.

But no oil leak was ever found. At 9 AM on Monday morning, the smell had disappeared, and the source was never discovered, the chief of the fire department told Norðlýsið.

