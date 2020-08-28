Let It Come: New single and music video from Eivør

On Tuesday, Eivør Pálsdóttir released her newest single from her upcoming album “Segl”, which will be released on 18 September.

Along with her new single “Let It Come”, the Faroese singer released a music video. The video, which was shot in Iceland, is the prequel to her previously released music video “Sleep on It”, which was released on 14 July.

Both videos are directed by Einar Egils, and both have Tómas Lemarquis as the star. Lemarquis is, among other things, known for his role in “Blade Runner 2049” and “X-Men: Apocalypse”.

On her Facebook page, Eivør describes her new single as follows:

This song is called ‘LET IT COME’ and it has been with me for a while. It’s one of those songs that took many shapes before it reached its final destination and I can’t wait to finally share it with you, my friends.

While my previous single SLEEP ON IT was about insomnia and making difficult choices. ‘LET IT COME’ is about coming out at the other end of this struggle, embracing the uncertainties you might find yourself in and finding the courage to believe that something good will come your way.

—–

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 25 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.Local.fo currently has25 supporters who are makingmonthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–