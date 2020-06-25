Lea Kampmann releases new music video

On 15 May, Faroese singer Lea Kampmann released her newest single “Higher”, and on Tuesday, the music video for the single was released.

– Higher is an honest portrayal of the fear I experienced, when I was in my first long-term relatonship. To get so close to someone, to get to know someone so well and to let someone see all sides of me, made me incredibly vulnerable and afraid to lose them. A fear, which grew, the more I paid attention to it. Higher tells the story of the fear, which grows and grows. Of the fear, which is difficult to get rid of, Lea Kampmann tells the website bandsoftomorrow.com.

The new music video is directed by Heiðrik á Heygum.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 31 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION