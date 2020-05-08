Last COVID-19 patient recovers: After two months the Faroe Islands are finally virus free

The Faroe Islands are now completely coronavirus-free.

Tonight, Faroese Minister of Health, Kaj Leo Holm Johannesen, announced via Facebook that the last remaining COVID-19 patient had recovered.

– On 2 March, the phone rang. The voice announced that we had confirmed the first of what would be 187 cases. Soon, I hope to be told that our country has zero cases left after 8.403 tests have been conducted, Minister Johannesen wrote in a status update earlier Friday evening.

And he got his wish. A few hours later, he announced in a short status update:

– The Faroe Islands are now corona-free.

