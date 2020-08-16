KOKS employee tests positive for COVID-19: Restaurant closed for two weeks

An employee at the Faroese Michelin star restaurant KOKS, has tested positive for COVID-19, and the restaurant will therefore be closed for the next two weeks.

As a result of this, almost all the KOKS employees have gone into quarantine, and there is not enough staff left to keep the restaurant running for the next couple of weeks, hence it will remain closed in the meantime, head chef Poul Andrias Ziska tells Kringvarp Føroya.

Guests have been notified of the situation, and KOKS is currently trying to reschedule everyone’s reservations.

Guests have been very understanding, says Poul Andrias Ziska, adding that he wasn’t shocked by this new turn of events.

– I don’t know, it’s like this year has already been so unusual, that things like that don’t really surprises you anymore, he says.

Since Saturday, two new cases have been announced in the Faroe Islands, meaning the number of active cases is now 147, and the total number of registered cases is 372.

71.738 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands, and more than 700 people are in quarantine. No on is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

