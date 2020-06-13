Kóboykex: Heiðrik á Heygum and Sigmund Zachariassen start new band

Faroese musician and filmmaker Heiðrik á Heygum and Sigmund Zachariassen, also known as Ziggy Shit from Joe & the Shitboys, have started a new Faroese Band – Kóboykex – and they’ve just released their first single, “Midnight Gale”.

“Midnight Gale” is cowritten by Sigmund and Heiðrik, and according to the pair, their music is a mix of country western and electronic music. They’ve named the genre Countronica.

The new single is the first song to be released from their upcoming EP. Their next single is a new interpretation of the Faroese hit song “Eitt Sunnukvøld í Plantasjuni” (English: A Sunday evening at the park), which will be released later this summer.

