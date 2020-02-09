Klaksvík is getting an indoor playground

On Thursday, the City Council of Klaksvík agreed to build an indoor playground in Klaksvík.

According to the Facebook page of City Council member Kristian Eli Zachariassen, the process has been a long one, and they are focusing on making the playground as inclusive as possible – e.g. by making the building easily accessible to people with disabilities.

According to Norðlýsið, the building will be about 1000 square meters.

The plan is to start the actual construction of the building in early summer, and for the work to be finished by late 2021. This indoor playground will be the first of its kind in the Faroe Islands.