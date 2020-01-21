KÍ signs Italian Sebastian Avanzini

On Sunday, the Klaksvík football club KÍ announced that they had signed with 24 year old Italian player Sebastian Avanzini. The contract is for one year.

Avanzini has played for Danish club AC Horsens since summer 2018 along with Faroese Hallur Hansson.

– Seb is a very good player. He is in incredibly good shape, and is a very quick player, who has many strong points, Hansson said.

Sebastian Avanzini has played in 21 matches for AC Horsens, and according to Hallur Hansson, finding his footing on the new team might be a challenge, but he has no doubt that he can become a real asset to KÍ and Faroese football in general.