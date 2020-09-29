KÍ has arrived in Dublin: Now Thursday’s playoff match against Dundalk FC awaits

The delegation from KÍ Klaksvík arrived in the Irish capital of Dublin shortly after 11 AM on Tuesday morning.

On Thursday the team will be playing their first ever Europa League Playoff match against Dundalk FC.

With Thursday’s victory against Georgian team Dinamo Tbilisi, KÍ became the first Faroese team to advance to the Europa League playoff round.

KÍ scored a total of six goals against their opponents, who only managed to get the ball inside the net once. This match also made the Klaksvík team the first Faroese team to score six goals and win with five goals in a UEFA club competition.

