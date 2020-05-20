Kate Sanderson and Halla Nolsøe Poulsen appointed new Faroese ambassadors

On Tuesday the Faroese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Culture appointed two new ambassadors.

Kate Sanderson was appointed ambassador to London and Halla Nolsøe Poulsen was appointed ambassador to Reykjavík.

Kate Sanderson is 59 years old and has a masters degree in philosophy from the University of Sydney, Australia. She’s worked at the national administration since 1986 and was the first chairwoman of NAMMCO, the North Atlantic Marie Mammal Commission from 1993 – 1998. Kate Sanderson was the Faroese ambassador to Bruxelles from 2012 – 2018. She’ll assume her new position in London on 1 February 2021, replacing Áki Johansen, who’s held the position since 2015.

Halla Nolsøe Poulsen is 42 years old and has a degree in political science from the University of Copenhagen. She started working in the Foreign Office in 2005 and worked for the Nordic Council from 2007 – 2016. Halla Nolsøe Poulsen will assume her new position in Reykjavík on 1 September 2020, replacing Petur Petersen who’s held the position since 2015.

With these new appointments, both sexes will have equal representation among the Faroese ambassadors. The other representatives are Elin Mortensen (Bruxelles), Hákun J. Djurhuus (Moscow), Sigmund Isfeld (Beijing) and Jóannes V. Hansen (Copenhagen).

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 28 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION