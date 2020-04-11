James Blunt concert postponed: New date set for May 2021

Based on the advice from Anette Lykke Petri, acting chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands, and Michael Boolsen, police chief, organizers of the James Blunt concert in Tórshavn that was planned for this June, have chosen to postpone the event.

The Tórshavn Sports Complex (Ítróttarhøllin á Hálsi) will now be hosting James Blunt on 26 May 2021.

– The crisis that has affected the entire world means it is ill advised to host big concerts, hence organizers feel it is necessary to postpone the event, organizers announced on Friday.

Although the concert date has been moved, people who’ve already bought tickets need not worry, organizers assure them. All tickets will still be valid in May of next year.

The James Blunt concert was announced on 3 February, and after two weeks, advance tickets were completely sold out.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO!

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 16 supporters who are all making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION