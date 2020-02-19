James Blunt concert in Tórshavn sold out after two weeks

On Monday, 3 February, it was announced that James Blunt, who’s known for hits like “You’re Beautiful”, “Goodbye My Lover” and “1973”, would perform at Tórshavn Sports Complex (Ítróttarhøllin á Hálsi) on 1 June.

The 2000+ tickets sold out pretty fast. In less than 24 hours more than half of them were gone, and on Tuesday, organizers announced that the concert was completely sold out.

An additional 100 tickets will be up for sale the day before the concert, however.

Local musicians Jens Marni Hansen and Janus W. Mortensen will be in charge of the warm-up.